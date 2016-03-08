Video: Hernandez works to recover for Verona-Milan

Today, however, the French left-back continued his individual program at Milanello, as confirmed by the club's social media channels. It remains to be seen if he will get the chance from start against Hellas Verona, although that's a question for manager Marco Giampaolo to handle. Take a look at the video below.

We take no break during the international break

Watch the full training session video on the AC Milan Official App



Come si lavora a ranghi ridotti a Milanello?

Scopritelo nel video integrale sulla nostra App #ForzaMilan pic.twitter.com/kZULY9LJC5 — AC Milan (@acmilan) September 4, 2019

AC Milan's Theo Hernandez is closing in on a return to training, following the ankle sprain he sustained during the pre-season clash with Bayern Munich. As we have learned, he should be back in the coming days with the rest of the squad.