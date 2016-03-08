Video: Hertha Berlin fans recreate fall of Berlin wall on 30th anniversary

A real tribute to history. Just a few minutes before the kick-off of the Bundesliga matchup between Hertha Berlin and Leipzig, the fans of the home side recreated the moments of the fall of the Berlin wall, which happened exactly 30 years ago. The recreation took place in the stands with a spectacular choreography but most notable on the pitch, as a divider was placed between the two halves of the pitch representing the Berlin wall.
 


