Video: Ibrahimovic arrives at Linate Airport ahead of AC Milan move

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back. The Swedish superstar was officially announced as a new AC Milan player before the New Year but only today has he arrived in Milano to begin his second adventure with the Rossoneri. The 38-year-old will sign a 6-month contract with Milan with an option for another season based on undisclosed conditions. Here is the video of Ibrahimovic's arrival at the Linate airport in his private jet with Zvonimir Boban meeting the star striker: