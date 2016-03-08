Video - Ibrahimovic arrives to undergo AC Milan medical: 'I'm very happy'

02 January at 12:30
Zlatan Ibrahimovic landed in Milano earlier this morning ahead of the completion of his move back to AC Milan. Hundreds of fans gathered at the Linate Airport to greet the Swedish superstar and the same can be said about the La Madonnina clinic where Ibrahimovic arrived several moments ago to undergo the mandatory medical checkups with the club. He described himself as 'very happy' upon his return to Serie A.

Afterwards, the attacker will sign his contract with the Rossoneri and likely also take part in his first training session under Stefano Pioli. Here is the video of Ibrahimovic's arrival at the clinic
 

