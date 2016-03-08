Video: Ibrahimovic's statue in Malmö set on fire; the reason

27 November at 22:45
Earlier today, Hammarby announced that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has bought 50% of AEG Sweden's shares in the club, which is about 25% of the total club shares. However, since the Swede came from the youth ranks of Malmö, the latter fans weren't too happy.
 
The two clubs are league rivals and Ibrahimovic's decision has been questioned by Swedish media throughout the day. This evening, the Malmö fans showed what they think about the matter, setting the striker's statue in their city on fire. Take a look at the video below.

The striker has been linked with a move back to Serie A, as Bologna, Milan and Napoli are interested. 

