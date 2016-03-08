Video: Ibrahimovic's statue in Malmö set on fire; the reason
27 November at 22:45Earlier today, Hammarby announced that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has bought 50% of AEG Sweden's shares in the club, which is about 25% of the total club shares. However, since the Swede came from the youth ranks of Malmö, the latter fans weren't too happy.
The two clubs are league rivals and Ibrahimovic's decision has been questioned by Swedish media throughout the day. This evening, the Malmö fans showed what they think about the matter, setting the striker's statue in their city on fire. Take a look at the video below.
The striker has been linked with a move back to Serie A, as Bologna, Milan and Napoli are interested.
The striker has been linked with a move back to Serie A, as Bologna, Milan and Napoli are interested.
Malmo fans have set fire to the statue outside their ground of Zlatan Ibrahimović after he bought a 50% stake in rivals Hammarby.— The Tifo Show! (@Ultramaniaticos) November 27, 2019
CC @SC_ESPN @alegiordano11
Soderpobeln pic.twitter.com/a0dFKAvYuF
Go to comments