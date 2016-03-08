Video: Ibrahimovic's statue in Malmö set on fire; the reason

The two clubs are league rivals and Ibrahimovic's decision has been questioned by Swedish media throughout the day. This evening, the Malmö fans showed what they think about the matter, setting the striker's statue in their city on fire. Take a look at the video below.



The striker has been linked with a move back to Serie A, as Bologna, Milan and Napoli are interested.

Malmo fans have set fire to the statue outside their ground of Zlatan Ibrahimović after he bought a 50% stake in rivals Hammarby.

