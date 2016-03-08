Video: Incredible scenes in Championship, Leeds 'gives' Villa a goal after unsportsmanlike opener

28 April at 15:05
Now we've seen it all. In the big clash between Leeds and Aston Villa in the Championship, the home side decided to give their opponents a goal after taking the lead in an unsportsmanlike manner.

It all started when one of the Villa players went down injured after a challenge with a defender. Unlike the away side, Leeds continued to play and the Villa players urged them to put the ball out of the play. For a second, it looked like they were going to do so, but they ended up scoring a goal instead against a more or less unexistent defence.

As expected, a big fight broke out between the player and as a result of this, multiple players were booked while Villa's El Ghazi was shown a straight red. In the end, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa convinced his players to let the opponents score, which looked rather bizarre as the equaliser materialized.

