Video: Insigne ignores kid in Juve shirt

Of course, this has upset the Bianconeri faithful as there is speculation that he did it on purpose. At the time, he was representing the national team, meaning things like that shouldn't matter, argued the Juve fans. Perhaps we will never know why, but the decision was certainly odd.

Voglio sperare che il motivo per il quale non ti sei fermato con quel bambino (e con gli altri sì) non dipenda dal fatto che indossasse la maglia della #Juve, vero @Lor_Insigne? Lì rappresentavate la Nazionale! pic.twitter.com/MZzAM1NUXH — Steek Hutzee (@J_Sioux) October 17, 2019

Ahead of the clash between Italy and Greece, Lorenzo Insigne was seen ignoring a child in a Juventus shirt, who wanted to take a photo with him. Instead, the player went on to sign autographs for the others that were present.