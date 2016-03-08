Video: Insigne ignores kid in Juve shirt

18 October at 13:15
Ahead of the clash between Italy and Greece, Lorenzo Insigne was seen ignoring a child in a Juventus shirt, who wanted to take a photo with him. Instead, the player went on to sign autographs for the others that were present.
 
Of course, this has upset the Bianconeri faithful as there is speculation that he did it on purpose. At the time, he was representing the national team, meaning things like that shouldn't matter, argued the Juve fans. Perhaps we will never know why, but the decision was certainly odd.

