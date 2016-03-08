Video: Inter campaign against racism

18 January at 18:15
Inter have launched a brilliant video on their social media accounts to campaign against racism. The club were punished for the racist abuses of their fans against Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly with two matches to be played behind closed doors and an extra one to be played with their Curva closed.

Yesterday, one of Inter Ultras was arrested in relation to the death of Daniele Belardinelli, the Ultras that was killed before the kick-off of Inter-Napoli.

Inter have sent a strong message against racist and racism in football with a video that sees Inter president Steven Zhang and Mauro Icardi among the main protagonists.


 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.