Video: Inter campaign against racism
18 January at 18:15Inter have launched a brilliant video on their social media accounts to campaign against racism. The club were punished for the racist abuses of their fans against Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly with two matches to be played behind closed doors and an extra one to be played with their Curva closed.
Yesterday, one of Inter Ultras was arrested in relation to the death of Daniele Belardinelli, the Ultras that was killed before the kick-off of Inter-Napoli.
Inter have sent a strong message against racist and racism in football with a video that sees Inter president Steven Zhang and Mauro Icardi among the main protagonists.
Scrivi anche tu BUU per non sentirlo mai più. Perché diventi un messaggio di unità, non più di razzismo.#BrothersUniversallyUnited #NoToDiscrimination #FCIM pic.twitter.com/SCXwCFFiXt— Inter (@Inter) 18 gennaio 2019
