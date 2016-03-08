Video: Inter campaign against racism

Scrivi anche tu BUU per non sentirlo mai più. Perché diventi un messaggio di unità, non più di razzismo.#BrothersUniversallyUnited #NoToDiscrimination #FCIM pic.twitter.com/SCXwCFFiXt — Inter (@Inter) 18 gennaio 2019

Inter have launched a brilliant video on their social media accounts to campaign against racism. The club were punished for the racist abuses of their fans against Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly with two matches to be played behind closed doors and an extra one to be played with their Curva closed.Inter have sent a strong message against racist and racism in football with a video that sees Inter president Steven Zhang and Mauro Icardi among the main protagonists.