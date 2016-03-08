Video: Inter coach Conte doesn't jump following 'who doesn't jump is a juventino' chant

Attimi di imbarazzo per #Conte al “chi non salta bianconero è” dei tifosi dell’#Inter. Il mister si limita a sorridere @fcin1908it pic.twitter.com/Wy2TpGvrBv — Daniele Vitiello (@DanViti) September 10, 2019

Inter coach Antonio Conte was forced to stand and smile in front of a group of Inter fans today, after refusing to jump when the group starting chanting “He who doesn’t jump is a juventini”, in a video seen on twitter.The 50-year-old Italian coach was instrumental in creating Juventus’ domestic dominance of the last decade, joining the Bianconeri and leading to them a league title in his first season in charge.The former Juventus player also spent 13 years with the Bianconeri between 1991 and 2004. Instead of jumping, the coach simply stood awkwardly and smiled.Apollo Heyes