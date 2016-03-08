Video: Inter proceed with training despite torrential rain

During yesterday's training session at Appiano Gentile, torrential rain didn't stop the Nerazzurri as they proceeded despite the somewhat comical conditions at times. Inter published a video of the situation on their official Twitter page, which you can see below.

| TRAINING



Whatever the weather pic.twitter.com/5vFIrYRaF4 — Inter (@Inter_en) October 15, 2019

Ahead of the clash against Sassuolo on Sunday, Antonio Conte isn't willing to give his squad a break, having lost their last two games in all competitions. They currently sit one point behind the league leaders Juventus, hoping to overtake the Bianconeri soon rather than later.