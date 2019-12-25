Video: Inter star Lukaku never stops - the Christmas run in Dubai

Romelu Lukaku never stops. On vacation in Dubai, the former Manchester United man released a video of him running along with a friend, following a personalized program that Antonio Conte's staff prepared for all the players ahead of the Christmas break."Morning run on Christmas Day," wrote the striker, who is convincing everyone at Inter after a very impressive first half of the season. Of course, Conte will appreciate that Lukaku is doing the work, although the manager was clear that some time needs to be dedicated to staying in shape.