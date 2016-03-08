Video: Italy reveal new kit; green to celebrate rise of young talents

#Italy’s new #Renaissance Kit celebrates the #Azzurri’s rising talents

Italy’s new kit for the national team have been officially unveiled on the team’s official Twitter account on Monday afternoon.Puma, Italy football team’s official sponsor, released the pictures of the new kit which is green in colour and it is inspired by the by the Renaissance period.Italy have only worn green shirt once before in the 2-0 win against Argentina at the Rome’s Stadio Olimpico in 1954.