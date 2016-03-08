Video: James Rodriguez jokes about his future: 'Naples or Turin? I prefer Medellin'

EN VIVO | ¿Nápoles o Turín?



James Rodriguez will not return to Bayern Munich. Karl Heinz Rummenigge admitted it yesterday, and today the club officially announced his departure via their social media channels. The player did not want to be redeemed by the Bavarians. He will now return to Madrid, but at Real he will only be passing through. Napoli and Carlo Ancelotti remain keen on the Columbian, and the playmaker is also followed by Juventus, with Cristiano Ronaldo as a special sponsor.Whilst away with the Colombia national team, James replied jokingly to a question put to him by local media about his future: "Which city do I like the most between Naples and Turin? I don't know, Medellin, probably Medellin", he answered laughing.