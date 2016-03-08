VIDEO: Juve and United target Joao Felix: 'The legend I wanted to play with? Rui Costa!'
Joao Felix, the Benfica star who announced himself to the world last week, and is the subject of a transfer battle between Juventus and Manchester United, as well as a host of other top European clubs, has revealed the name of the legend with which he would have most liked to have played: "Manuel Rui Costa" the former playmaker of Benfica, Fiorentina and Milan, now the sporting director of Benfica.
Legend you'd have liked to play with?— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 18 April 2019
Rui Costa
Best stadium you've played in?
Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica
On the Spot with João Félix #UEL | @SLBenfica pic.twitter.com/b2zHtenE6h
Go to comments