VIDEO: Juve and United target Joao Felix: 'The legend I wanted to play with? Rui Costa!'

18 April at 18:15

Joao Felix, the Benfica star who announced himself to the world last week, and is the subject of a transfer battle between Juventus and Manchester United, as well as a host of other top European clubs, has revealed the name of the legend with which he would have most liked to have played: "Manuel Rui Costa" the former playmaker of Benfica, Fiorentina and Milan, now the sporting director of Benfica.

 

