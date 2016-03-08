VIDEO: Juve and United target Joao Felix: 'The legend I wanted to play with? Rui Costa!'

Joao Felix, the Benfica star who announced himself to the world last week, and is the subject of a transfer battle between Juventus and Manchester United, as well as a host of other top European clubs, has revealed the name of the legend with which he would have most liked to have played: "Manuel Rui Costa" the former playmaker of Benfica, Fiorentina and Milan, now the sporting director of Benfica.





Legend you'd have liked to play with?

Rui Costa



Best stadium you've played in?

Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica



On the Spot with João Félix #UEL | @SLBenfica pic.twitter.com/b2zHtenE6h — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) 18 April 2019