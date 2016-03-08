Video: Juve, Dybala scores and Ronaldo calls for offside?

On Twitter, a video of Dybala's second goal started to spread, but not because of his achievement. Instead, the video highlighted the gesture of Ronaldo after the goal, with the fans asking if the Portuguese striker called for offside or celebrated.



Judge for yourself, down below is the curious video that is going around the web.

It was Paulo Dybala's night. The Argentine striker scored two decisive goals for Juventus, turning the game around in just two minutes. After the win, the Bianconeri are now one step closer to qualifying for the knockout phase of the Champions League.