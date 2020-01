As revealed by Lega Serie A's official page for official transfers, Mattia Perin has rejoined Genoa, following what can only be described as a disappointing spell at Juventus on a personal note. On the Bianconeri's official Twitter page, the goalkeeper was greeted.

The Turin side wrote 'good luck and thank you', adding a video with some highlights from Perin's performances with them. Once destined for greatness, it's safe to say that several serious injuries really put a halt to the goalkeeper's career.