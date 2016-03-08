Video: Juventus outcast Mandzukic appears to be completing Qatar move
22 December at 11:50Juventus want-away forward Mario Mandzukic appears to have had his final moments with the club after being filmed with executives from Qatari club DuhailSC.
The champions league finalist is yet to feature for the bianconeri this season under new manager Sarri, and as such has decided to move on in January. Mandzukic has been said to have refused offers from Manchester United and other clubs in Europe.
OFFICIAL: @MarioMandzukic9 has joined @DuhailSC alongside @MedhiBenatia— J | Talal أبطال آسيا
Anthony Privetera
