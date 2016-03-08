Video: Juventus’ season begins as players arrive for pre-season training
09 July at 09:59http://www.calciomercato.com/enJuventus’ preseason trainings begin today with players of the Old Lady who arrived at their new training ground in Turin earlier this morning.
A few Juventus stars spent the night in the new structure built by the club a few meters away from the Allianz Stadium, others arrived in the morning to undergo medical tests and begin the new season.
The likes of Joao Cancelo and Daniele Rugani (Chelsea target) arrived this morning minutes before the bianconeri’s manager Massimiliano Allegri.
Watch the arrival of Juventus players in our gallery. The season of the Old Lady begins today.
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments