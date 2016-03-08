VIDEO: Juventus wish Szczesny a happy birthday by tweeting video of his best moments

18 April at 15:30

Today is Wojciech Szczesny’s 29th birthday. The former Arsenal goalkeeper left his home country at a young age to pursue his footballing dream, joining the club in 2006. In 2017 Juventus decided to make him the heir to Gianluigi Buffon, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain. Today Szczesny is Juventus’ undisputed number and on his birthday the club have tweeted from their official account a video of his finest saves, along with their best wishes.

 


