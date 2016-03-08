Video: Kalinic with an incredible miss in his Roma debut

The Croatian is back in Italy after having spent some time in Spain with Atletico Madrid, following his disappointing period at AC Milan. It is safe to say he could have started better. Roma did win 4-0 in the end, so the miss didn't matter much for the outcome of the game, though the striker will be kicking himself.

In the game between Roma and Istanbul this evening, Nikola Kalinic made his debut for the Giallorossi. However, he didn't get off to the best of starts, as he missed a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper, firing a terrible effort.