Video: Kjaer arrives for AC Milan medical check-ups
11 January at 11:40Simon Kjaer to AC Milan is a done deal. The experienced Danish defender will join the Rossoneri on loan from Sevilla until the end of the season with an option to make the move permanent in June for a fee in the vicinity of 2.5 million euros. The player arrived at the La Madonnina clinic this morning to undergo the mandatory medical checkups ahead of the official completion of his move to the San Siro. Here is our exclusive video of the player's arrival:
Visite mediche per Simon #Kjaer con il #Milan pic.twitter.com/xRTUMOzTxR— Daniele Longo (@86_longo) January 11, 2020
