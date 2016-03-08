Video: Kolasinac fights off two men trying to hijack Özil's car

Leaked video of someone attempting to hijack Mesut Özil’s car & Sead Kolasinac jumping out to protect his Arsenal team-mate. [@smhjaames] #afc pic.twitter.com/IPhmGOIIA6 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 25, 2019

Unai Emery's Arsenal team landed back in London after participating in the US tour, where they faced Colorado, Bayern Munich, Fiorentina and lastly Real Madrid yesterday. Immediately upon the Gunners' return, some of the players got involved in something somewhat surprising. Mesut ​Özil's car was ambushed by two men who attempted to hijack the vehicle. After noticing the situation, Sead Kolasinac came out of the car and fought off the two men, while ​Özil, along with his wife and Kolasinac' wife, drove to safety. Here is the video: