Video: Kolasinac fights off two men trying to hijack Özil's car

25 July at 22:15
Unai Emery's Arsenal team landed back in London after participating in the US tour, where they faced Colorado, Bayern Munich, Fiorentina and lastly Real Madrid yesterday. Immediately upon the Gunners' return, some of the players got involved in something somewhat surprising. Mesut ​Özil's car was ambushed by two men who attempted to hijack the vehicle. After noticing the situation, Sead Kolasinac came out of the car and fought off the two men, while ​Özil, along with his wife and Kolasinac' wife, drove to safety. Here is the video:
 

