Video: Kulusevski arrives for Juventus medical

02 January at 09:15
Dejan Kulusevski is a step away from completing his move to Juventus. After spending the night at J Hotel, this morning the Swedish talent arrived at J Medical to undergo medical checkups and then he will sign his contract that will bind him to the Bianconeri until June 2024 with an annual salary of 2.5 million euros net plus bonuses.

Atalanta will receive 35 million euros for the player plus 9 more in bonuses and it remains to be seen whether the versatile midfielder will join Sarri's team already now or in the summer. Here is the video of Kulusevski's arrival at J Medical:
 

