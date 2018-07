“Sono contento di essere qui, forza Viola”, le prime parole del nuovo portiere della #Fiorentina @AlbanLafont arrivato a Firenze per le visite mediche: costato 8,5 milioni di euro, ha firmato un quinquennale. [ @brunettweet ] pic.twitter.com/2iffswxAnr — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) July 2, 2018

Alban Lafont has just arrived in Florence to complete his medical with Fiorentina.The former Toulouse defender is set to join La Viola for € 8.5 million and this morning he has arrived in Tuscany alongside his father.The U-19 France International will sign a five-year deal.​Watch his arrival in Florence in the video of our reporter Giacomo Brunetti: