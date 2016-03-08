Video: Lautaro gives Inter the lead after a wicked deflection

29 October at 21:30
Following the draw against Parma this past weekend, Inter are looking to get back to winning ways as they are currently taking on Brescia. The game has certainly started well for the Nerazzyrru, who have taken the lead.
 
Lautaro Martinez took matters into his own hands as he tried his luck from distance. Fortunately for him, as the shot initially didn't look so exciting, it took a wicked deflection off a Brescia defender, giving the goalkeeper no chance. Take a look at the goal below.

