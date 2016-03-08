Video: Lazio defender launched a punch during post-match brawl against Milan

14 April at 16:15
​In the post-match scenes of Milan-Lazio, which was highlighted by the gesture of Kessie and Bakayoko, Lazio defender Patric launched a punch.

The player, in the big brawl, was spotted by the television cameras while launching a punch towards the Milan players. A cowardly gesture by Patric, hiding behind his own teammates while doing it, also making his move when the brawl had started to cool down. Take a look at the video below to see the situation for yourself.​
 
 

