Video: Lazio defender launched a punch during post-match brawl against Milan

What is Patric trying to do here? Punch one of the Milan players? pic.twitter.com/VQO30TNVmG — Isak Möller (@Isak_Moller) 14 april 2019

​In the post-match scenes of Milan-Lazio, which was highlighted by the gesture of Kessie and Bakayoko, Lazio defender Patric launched a punch.The player, in the big brawl, was spotted by the television cameras while launching a punch towards the Milan players. A cowardly gesture by Patric, hiding behind his own teammates while doing it, also making his move when the brawl had started to cool down. Take a look at the video below to see the situation for yourself.​