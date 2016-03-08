Video: Lazio fans make fascist gesture ahead of Celtic clash

24 October at 19:45
Ahead of the clash between Celtic and Lazio in tonight, the Biancocelesti fans marched down the streets in Glasgow. However, instead of focusing on supporting their team, they decided to make fascist gestures instead.
 
The gestures were captured on video by some locals. Of course, this isn't the first time that this has happened with Lazio fans. As a response, the Celtic fans are planning to sing Bella Ciao in the stadium, which is an anti-fascist anthem. Take a look at the video below.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.