Video: Lazio fans make fascist gesture ahead of Celtic clash

The gestures were captured on video by some locals. Of course, this isn't the first time that this has happened with Lazio fans. As a response, the Celtic fans are planning to sing Bella Ciao in the stadium, which is an anti-fascist anthem. Take a look at the video below.

Hitler youth aka Lazio fans invading Glasgow @EuropaLeague pic.twitter.com/xj6sG2DrW8 — Ravz (@PlaydirtyRavz) October 24, 2019

Ahead of the clash between Celtic and Lazio in tonight, the Biancocelesti fans marched down the streets in Glasgow. However, instead of focusing on supporting their team, they decided to make fascist gestures instead.