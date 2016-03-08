Video: Lukaku buys dinner for his Inter teammates - 'Thank you for your help'

​Inter continue to do well in the league, sitting just one point below Juventus in the standings. The group definitely seems united, also because of the great work that Antonio Conte has put in. Yesterday evening, a video confirmed this.Antonio Candreva decided to film a speech of Romelu Lukaku, who invited his teammates to a restaurant for dinner, later publishing the video on Instagram stories. 'Thank you for being here', the striker began, before he was interrupted by a teammate who said 'You are paying, of course we are here'. The former Man Utd man continued with thanking his teammates for what they have done so far, helping him adapt to life in Italy very quickly.