Video: Lukaku reveals the difference between England and Italy

13 August at 15:30
Romelu Lukaku joined Inter Milan last week from Manchester United in a deal worth more than 70 million euros and the Belgian striker is adapting to life in a new league and country as well as under a new coach, who has previously wanted him on several occasions. The former Everton and Chelsea attacker was caught on camera describing the differences between England and Italy after his first several days in the Nerazzurri shirt. Here is the full video:
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.