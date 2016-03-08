Video: Lukaku reveals the difference between England and Italy
13 August at 15:30Romelu Lukaku joined Inter Milan last week from Manchester United in a deal worth more than 70 million euros and the Belgian striker is adapting to life in a new league and country as well as under a new coach, who has previously wanted him on several occasions. The former Everton and Chelsea attacker was caught on camera describing the differences between England and Italy after his first several days in the Nerazzurri shirt. Here is the full video:
#Lukaku e la differenza tra #Italia e #Inghilterra #Inter pic.twitter.com/8NaHDU5xu1— Alessandro (@MisterAlex90) August 13, 2019
