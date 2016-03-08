Video: Lyon fans wearing masks arrive at the stadium for Juve clash

#LioneJuve , arrivano i primi tifosi allo stadio: tra i francesi spuntano le mascherine pic.twitter.com/SDzUbwWTPx — calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) February 26, 2020

This evening, more specifically at 21:00, Lyon will host Juventus in the Champions League Round of 16. Despite the recent Coronavirus outbreak especially in Italy, the game will go ahead as planned and the fans have started to arrive at the stadium.As seen in our video, some of the Lyon fans by the ticket checks were wearing masks as a precautionary measure, as more Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in France while northern Italy has also been hit hard.