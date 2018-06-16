Former Napoli and Argentina star Diego Maradona shared a social media message on Twitter right after Argentina’s terrible World Cup debut against Iceland. The South Americans were held to 1-1 draw by Iceland with Messi who missed a decisive penalty kick in the second half of the game.Maradona shared a video on his Instagram to encourage Messi and his team-mates who did not expect such a shocking debut today.“I begun a World Cup with a defeat. It was Italia ‘90”, Maradona wrote on his social media message.“Despite everything, despite the injuries and thanks to an amazing Goyco (Goycochea) and thanks to everybody’s efforts we managed to reach the final. Keep supporting the team! Come on Argentina!”