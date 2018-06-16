Video: Maradona sends message to Messi and Argentina after shock World Cup debut
16 June at 18:40Former Napoli and Argentina star Diego Maradona shared a social media message on Twitter right after Argentina’s terrible World Cup debut against Iceland. The South Americans were held to 1-1 draw by Iceland with Messi who missed a decisive penalty kick in the second half of the game.
Maradona shared a video on his Instagram to encourage Messi and his team-mates who did not expect such a shocking debut today.
“I begun a World Cup with a defeat. It was Italia ‘90”, Maradona wrote on his social media message.
“Despite everything, despite the injuries and thanks to an amazing Goyco (Goycochea) and thanks to everybody’s efforts we managed to reach the final. Keep supporting the team! Come on Argentina!”
Yo empecé un mundial perdiendo, no empatando. Fue en el debut de Italia ´90. Y a pesar de las lesiones, a pesar de todo, llegamos a la final, gracias a Goyco y al sacrificio de todos los muchachos. Sigamos alentando, VAMOS ARGENTINA!!! #vamosargentina #mundial #russia #argentina #islandia #iceland #iseland
