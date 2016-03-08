VIDEO - Marcelo smiles after question about potential Juventus move

¡TIENES QUE VERLO! ¿QUÉ HACE MARCELO cuando le preguntamos por los rumores sobre la JUVENTUS? #JUGONES pic.twitter.com/FonQfuELyG — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 8, 2019

Real Madrid is ready for a real revolution, with many big players possibly leaving the Santiago Bernabeu next summer. Among these is also Marcelo, who is reportedly a target for Juventus and could be Alex Sandro's heir at the Allianz Stadium.The Brazilian fullback is a great friend of Cristiano Ronaldo and could potentially join his former teammate in the Bianconeri shirt. Today, Marcelo was stopped by the cameras ofduring his exit from Real Madrid's training centre and was asked: "Is it true that you have signed with Juventus?" Faced with this question, the Brazilian offered a smile as the only answer