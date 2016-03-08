VIDEO - Marcelo smiles after question about potential Juventus move
08 March at 21:00Real Madrid is ready for a real revolution, with many big players possibly leaving the Santiago Bernabeu next summer. Among these is also Marcelo, who is reportedly a target for Juventus and could be Alex Sandro's heir at the Allianz Stadium.
The Brazilian fullback is a great friend of Cristiano Ronaldo and could potentially join his former teammate in the Bianconeri shirt. Today, Marcelo was stopped by the cameras of El Chiringuito de Jugones during his exit from Real Madrid's training centre and was asked: "Is it true that you have signed with Juventus?" Faced with this question, the Brazilian offered a smile as the only answer
¡TIENES QUE VERLO! ¿QUÉ HACE MARCELO cuando le preguntamos por los rumores sobre la JUVENTUS? #JUGONES pic.twitter.com/FonQfuELyG— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) March 8, 2019
