Video: Messi takes home the Ballon d'Or - the top five list

Van Dijk came in second, ahead of CR7 in third. Perhaps surprisingly, Mane ended up in fourth place, ahead of his teammate Salah in fifth place. In other words, there were three Liverpool players in the top five, which is great news for the Anfield side.

Now it's official: Leo Messi has won the Ballon d'Or 2019, beating the likes of Van Dijk and Ronaldo to the award. The Argentine claimed his sixth Ballon d'Or award, passing the Juventus star who is still at five. Of course, it's a great achievement for the Barcelona captain.