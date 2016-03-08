Video: MLS Commissioner claims Ibrahimovic is 'being recruited by AC Milan'

In an interview with ESPN's Youtube channel, the MLS Commissioner Don Garber accidentally (?) revealed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic is 'being recruited by AC Milan', after rumours in recent days suggested that the Swede could be heading towards a return.



The 38-year-old's contract with LA Galaxy expires at the end of December and there doesn't seem to be a renewal in sight. Most likely, therefore, he will be available on a free transfer. In the interview, Don Garber stated that:



“Zlatan is such an interesting guy. He keeps my hand full but you need this kind of players, like Beckham in his early days. He is 38-years-old and is now being recruited by Milan, one of the biggest clubs in the world,” he stated.



Take a look at the video below for the full interview (Zlatan part starts at 2:29).