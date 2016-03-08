Video: Modric hints at Serie A transfer amid AC Milan links

The Croatian is no longer the first choice at Real Madrid, which has sparked rumours of a possible departure at the end of the season. In the summer, it was no secret that Milan wanted to sign the experienced 34-year-old, though nothing ever materialized.

"I like Italy and I watch it a lot because I have many friends from the national team playing there. I follow Italian football a lot, but like you said my present and future is Real Madrid and that's what I'm thinking about now," he said.

Luka Modric hasn't closed the door to a future in Italy. The Real Madrid midfielder has been linked with AC Milan for quite some time now, and during the Gold Foot 2019 award in Monaco, he was asked about a possible future in Serie A.