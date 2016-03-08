Video: Nainggolan shows middle finger to fan while clubbing

Radja Nainggolan has been talked about a lot of late. The new Inter Milan midfielder went to "La Casa Loca" alongside Fabrizio Corona not too long ago as a video and pictures have since appeared. One fan seemingly told Nainggolan: "You have to play soon go to bed". Radja responded with the middle finger as you can view a video on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. The Belgian midfielder didn't play Inter's first game of the season as he wasn't in perfect shape.





