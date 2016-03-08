Video: Napoli fans furious with Douglas Costa - the incident

#Mertens è stato distrutto per l'episodio di #Firenze#DouglasCosta che va ad esultare sotto la curva dei napoletani?

Ne aveva sentito parlare? Qualcuno si è indignato? Nessuno alza la voce per questo schifo che infanga ogni valore dello sport? Dove siete moralisti? Venite fuori! pic.twitter.com/PxPvyInEwG — Arturo Minervini (@ArturoMinervini) September 4, 2019

​Juventus' 4-3 win against Napoli was nothing short of crazy and dramatic. Fortunately, however, unlike other great encounters between the two teams, the aftermath of controversy was not felt, thanks to the excellent refereeing of Daniele Orsato.However, an incident has now been picked up on social media, involving Juventus' Douglas Costa and the Napoli fans. As shown in the video below, the Brazilian pointed and kissed the badge of Juventus while standing under the curva of the Partenopei fans.​