Video: Napoli fans furious with Douglas Costa - the incident

04 September at 22:00
​Juventus' 4-3 win against Napoli was nothing short of crazy and dramatic. Fortunately, however, unlike other great encounters between the two teams, the aftermath of controversy was not felt, thanks to the excellent refereeing of Daniele Orsato.

However, an incident has now been picked up on social media, involving Juventus' Douglas Costa and the Napoli fans. As shown in the video below, the Brazilian pointed and kissed the badge of Juventus while standing under the curva of the Partenopei fans.​
 

