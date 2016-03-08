Video: Napoli fans refuse to accept Callejon's shirt - 'We deserve more'

callejon, napoli, capitano, calcia, 2018/19
28 April at 18:35
Napoli won comfortably against Frosinone away from home but were criticised by their own supporters after the game, as the clash between the club and the fans continue.
 
One of the Napoli veterans, Jose Callejon, launched his shirts to the ultras, who refused to accept the shirt after the 300th game of the Spaniard.
 
Afterwards, they sang 'we deserve more', referring to the gap between the Partenopei and Juventus, as well as the elimination from both Coppa Italia and Europa League.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.