Video: Napoli fans refuse to accept Callejon's shirt - 'We deserve more'

One of the Napoli veterans, Jose Callejon, launched his shirts to the ultras, who refused to accept the shirt after the 300th game of the Spaniard.

Afterwards, they sang 'we deserve more', referring to the gap between the Partenopei and Juventus, as well as the elimination from both Coppa Italia and Europa League.

Napoli won comfortably against Frosinone away from home but were criticised by their own supporters after the game, as the clash between the club and the fans continue.