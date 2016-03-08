Video: Napoli midfielder Elmas scores beautiful brace for Macedonia

The Napoli man scored a wonderful brace, one in each half, which was enough for the win, even though Atalanta's Josip Ilicic scored in the dying moments of the game. Out of the two, the first one was something else as a quick move was finished off with a lovely chip by Elmas. Check out the goals below.

Even though he's only played from start twice this season with Napoli, Elif Elmas continues to impress with his national team Macedonia. This evening, he helped his side secure a 2-1 win against Slovenia, increasing their chances of qualifying for the Euros next summer.