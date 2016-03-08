Video: Napoli reveal shocking state of San Paolo dressing rooms

The images show the shocking state of the dressing room, which are far from done for use. Yet, on Saturday, Napoli will take on Sampdoria at the venue. After watching the video, one can certainly understand Ancelotti's anger towards the city council.

Queste le condizioni degli spogliatoi del Napoli dello stadio San Paolo, a 70 ore da #NapoliSampdoria, che hanno scatenato la reazione di @MrAncelotti contro Regione, Comune e Commissari. pic.twitter.com/YAROtscwIh — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) September 12, 2019

Following their statement yesterday afternoon, in which Carlo Ancelotti expressed his anger over the state of the San Paolo dressing rooms ahead of this weekend's game, the club have now published a video.