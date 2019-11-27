Video: Napoli striker Milik hard at work in training, hopes to return soon

Al lavoro, in silenzio, sto tornando. Finalmente in campo, sognando di tornare prestissimo a gioire con voi. E stasera... Forza Napoli! #loading #workhard #playhard At work, in silence, I'm coming back. Finally on the pitch, dreaming of coming back soon to be happy with you. Again and again. And for tonight ...Forza Napoli! Pracuję w ciszy, a lada chwila wreszcie wracam na boisko! Chcę znów móc się cieszyć razem z Wami cały czas. Forza Napoli!

A post shared by Arek Milik (@arekmilik) on Nov 27, 2019 at 5:28am PST