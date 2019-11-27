Video: Napoli striker Milik hard at work in training, hopes to return soon
27 November at 18:30Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik posted a video on his Instagram page today showing his work in training, following on from his muscle problems that’s keeping him out of the Napoli squad.
The 25-year-old Polish striker, who is perennially injured, has already missed five games through injury this season, and will miss tonight’s important Champions League clash against Liverpool as well. The player has missed more games through injury (58) than goals scored for the Partenopei (39).
Milik posted the video alongside the caption: “At work, in silence, I'm coming back. Finally, on the pitch, dreaming of coming back very soon to rejoice with you. And tonight... Forza Naples!”
