Video: New arrival Theo Hernandez scores fantastic goal in AC Milan friendly

19 July at 17:30
AC Milan faced Novara today in a friendly match at the club's training centre Milanello. This was the Rossoneri's first match with Marco Giampaolo at the helm. The former Sampdoria manager tested many young players in the match as well as one of the new arrivals - Theo Hernandez - who moved to Milan this month from Real Madrid on a permanent basis. And the fullback had a great debut, scoring his team's only goal in a 1-1 draw. Here is the video of Hernandez' fantastic long-range strike.
 

