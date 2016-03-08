Video: Nainggolan thanks Roma staff and teammates
02 July at 15:55New Inter Milan signing Radja Nainggolan has thanked his former teammates at Roma in a video that he recently released.
The Belgian joined the nerazzurri for a fee totalling upto 38 million euros and he recently went back to Roma's training ground to thank his former teammates.
#Roma, #Nainggolan a Trigoria per i saluti d'addio. C'è anche #DeRossi: 'In bocca al lupo al c...' VIDEO pic.twitter.com/k9wlA2t6Tg— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) July 2, 2018
Not just the players, which includes Daniele di Rossi, Nainggolan also thanked the staff that were with him at the club.
