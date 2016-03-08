Video: Neymar visits Zanetti's restaurant in Milan

The PSG winger, currently injured, spent about an hour and a half in the restaurant in complete serenity along with his closest group of friends. Nothing regarding the market was on the horizon, but rather "Neymar is in Milan for commercial reasons", as told by the Brazilian's entourage.

At the end of the lunch, Neymar sent a message to Zanetti: "Thank you for all this, it was a real pleasure," he wrote, getting a reply almost instantly: "A true pleasure, until next time", Zanetti replied. Take a look at the video below to see Neymar's visit.

Today, Neymar turned up unexpectedly at Botinero, a restaurant owned by the vice president and former Inter captain, Javier Zanetti.