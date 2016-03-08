Video: Perisic jokes with AC Milan's Rebic; 'speak in Italian!'

A funny incident took place during Croatia's training camp ahead of their European Qualifiers against Slovakia and Azerbaijan. As revealed earlier, AC Milan's new signing Ante Rebic is present, as well as former Inter man Ivan Perisic.



During an interview, the former Eintracht Frankfurt man was interrupted by Perisic, now at Bayern Munich, who urged him to 'Speak in Italian!'. Rebic, almost annoyed by the comment, left the interview to go after his teammate. Take a look at the video below.