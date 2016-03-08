...
Watch: Pitch invader goes face to face with Cristiano Ronaldo during Sassuolo vs Juve

10 February at 19:25
Juve are currently playing against Sassuolo as the bianconeri have a 0-1 lead. Khedira scored the lone goal so far for the bianconeri as Max Allegri's team are looking to take advantage of Napoli's draw last night in Florence. During the Sassuolo-Juve game, there was a pitch invasion as the invader went face to face with Cristiano Ronaldo (who was all smiles). It was a busy day for CR7 as he also struck Khedira in the face with a shot. You can view a picture on the matter right here on Calciomercato.com. 

