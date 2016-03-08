Watch: Pitch invader goes face to face with Cristiano Ronaldo during Sassuolo vs Juve

Cristiano Ronaldo hugs topless pitch invader after the game.

Juve are currently playing against Sassuolo as the bianconeri have a 0-1 lead. Khedira scored the lone goal so far for the bianconeri as Max Allegri's team are looking to take advantage of Napoli's draw last night in Florence. During the Sassuolo-Juve game, there was a pitch invasion as the invader went face to face with Cristiano Ronaldo (who was all smiles). It was a busy day for CR7 as he also struck Khedira in the face with a shot. You can view a picture on the matter right here on Calciomercato.com.