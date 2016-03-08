Video: Ramsey ready for Juve; scores opener in Arsenal-Napoli

It's a goal! Aaron Ramsey (Arsenal) converts his effort.#follow pic.twitter.com/VdPrQKnKf6 — ESM SPORTS (@ESMSPORTS4) 11 april 2019 Ramsey is expected to join his new team as soon as the season ends in order to settle in ahead of the upcoming campaign. However, he seems to be ready to face the big guns in Serie A, amidst his goal against second-placed Napoli. Take a look at the goal below.

Aaron Ramsey certainly seems ready to embrace his new adventure with Juventus next season. During the clash between Arsenal and Napoli at the Emirates Stadium, the midfielder gave his side the lead.