Video: Rebic in the AC Milan kit ahead of presentation

13 September at 13:00
Later this afternoon, specifically at 14:15 Italy time, Ante Rebic will be officially presented by AC Milan at Milanello, after joining the Rossoneri on Deadline day.
 
On their official twitter page, Milan published a video of the Croatian striker in the full kit. On Sunday evening, Rebic will be in Giampaolo's squad for the first time, but he isn't expected to play from start even though he participated in yesterday's and today's training sessions.

