Video: Referee halts play during Atalanta-Fiorentina after racist chants

The play was halted for around five minutes and the referee, Daniele Orsato, ordered the stadium announcer to read out an anti-racism message, which was met by whistles from the crowd. Another disturbing incident, in other words. Take a look at the video below.

Following the incidents of racism towards Kessie and Lukaku, yet another one has taken place in Serie A. During the game between Atalanta and Fiorentina, the game was interrupted in the 30th minute as the home fans went after Dalbert.