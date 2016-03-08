Video: Rodriguez arrives at Casa Milan to decide his future; the latest

Ricardo Rodriguez Milan ok
21 November at 16:30
Important days for AC Milan, who are already making moves ahead of the January transfer window. Just a few moments ago, their full-back Ricardo Rodriguez arrived at Casa Milan, along with his agent Gianluca Di Domenico (as seen in the video), for a summit with the Rossoneri leadership.

The Swiss defender has had little playing time so far this season and as the Euros will take place next summer, a move is certainly possible. The likes of Borussia Dortmund, Schalke 04 and Everton are interested in him, studying a move in January, as we have learned. In the meeting, the agent will be looking to understand Milan's plans for the player.
